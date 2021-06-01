Unlicensed driver claims he had no other way of getting home

Nicholas David Richards pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO

Nicholas David Richards pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO

An unlicensed driver claimed he drove home from work, despite being disqualified by a court order, because he had no other way of getting home.

Nicholas David Richards pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police were conducting patrols on Musgrave Street at 2.30pm on April 8 when they observed a vehicle of interest, followed it, and intercepted it on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Sergeant Cullen said checks of Richards’ licence revealed it was court disqualified.

She said Richards told police he was driving home from work and had no other way of getting home.

The court heard Richard had been disqualified for seven months to September 2021.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Richards addressed the court and said he only drove for two days to get to work and back home.

“Other arrangements were made after that,” he said.

“I told police straight away that I did not have a licence.

“I have made arrangements and don’t have to drive to work anymore.”

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.