Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nicholas David Richards pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
Nicholas David Richards pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Unlicensed driver claims he had no other way of getting home

Aden Stokes
1st Jun 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An unlicensed driver claimed he drove home from work, despite being disqualified by a court order, because he had no other way of getting home.

Nicholas David Richards pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police were conducting patrols on Musgrave Street at 2.30pm on April 8 when they observed a vehicle of interest, followed it, and intercepted it on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Sergeant Cullen said checks of Richards’ licence revealed it was court disqualified.

She said Richards told police he was driving home from work and had no other way of getting home.

The court heard Richard had been disqualified for seven months to September 2021.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Richards addressed the court and said he only drove for two days to get to work and back home.

“Other arrangements were made after that,” he said.

“I told police straight away that I did not have a licence.

“I have made arrangements and don’t have to drive to work anymore.”

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.

driving without a licence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ councillor labels LGAQ a ‘bunch of lefties’

        Premium Content CQ councillor labels LGAQ a ‘bunch of lefties’

        News A decision whether or not to participate in a climate resilience program sparked debate around the table at a recent council meeting.

        • 1st Jun 2021 11:00 AM
        Witness suffers head injury in alleged BWS robbery

        Premium Content Witness suffers head injury in alleged BWS robbery

        Crime Police are investigating whether the alleged assault and robbery is linked to...

        • 1st Jun 2021 10:48 AM
        Suspected stolen vehicle found in Rocky street

        Premium Content Suspected stolen vehicle found in Rocky street

        News Police have located a vehicle suspected of being stolen.

        Rookie teen jockey’s incredible day on the track

        Premium Content Rookie teen jockey’s incredible day on the track

        Horses The teenage star impressed by winning a double at just her second day of race...