Unlicensed driver claims he was unaware of SPER suspension

Glen Andrew Hartas pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO

A Rockhampton man has had his vehicle immobilised and licence disqualified for one month after he was caught driving with a SPER suspension.

Glen Andrew Hartas pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police intercepted Hartas driving along Thozet Rd at 11.30pm on November 18, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said checks revealed Hartas’ licence had been suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry on October 23 for 10 months.

He said Hartas told police he was unaware his licence had been suspended and had failed to manage where his mail had been posted to due to not having a stable address.

He said Hartas’ vehicle was immobilised for 90 days.

Hartas told the court his mother was away at the time, who he was staying with, and he couldn’t access the mailbox as it was locked.

He said he was unaware his licence had been suspended and that he wouldn’t be in court if he had known.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.