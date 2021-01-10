Unlicensed driver claims motorbike is not his

Michael William Johnson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and contravening a requirement of police. Picture: Tom Huntley

Michael William Johnson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and contravening a requirement of police. Picture: Tom Huntley

Police busted a young man for driving an unregistered and uninsured motorbike without a licence when he was parked at Red Hill Homemaker Centre after-dark last month.

Michael William Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and contravening a requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police saw Johnson near a motorbike in the centre at 9pm on December 12, 2020.

Mr Fox said Johnson initially denied being the owner of the motorbike but eventually accepted he was.

He said the motorbike was unregistered, uninsured and Johnson did not hold a licence.

He said Johnson had also failed to attend Rockhampton Watchhouse to provide his identifying particulars within seven days of a notice being issued.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said while her client did hold a licence to drive a car, he accepted he did not hold a motorbike licence.

Ms Harris said her client was confused about giving his identifying particulars when he received the notice.

Johnson was fined $1200 with a traffic conviction recorded but no criminal conviction was recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

Police find ‘bong’ during search of Rocky home