Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Michael William Johnson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and contravening a requirement of police. Picture: Tom Huntley
Michael William Johnson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and contravening a requirement of police. Picture: Tom Huntley
Crime

Unlicensed driver claims motorbike is not his

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police busted a young man for driving an unregistered and uninsured motorbike without a licence when he was parked at Red Hill Homemaker Centre after-dark last month.

Michael William Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a licence and contravening a requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police saw Johnson near a motorbike in the centre at 9pm on December 12, 2020.

Mr Fox said Johnson initially denied being the owner of the motorbike but eventually accepted he was.

He said the motorbike was unregistered, uninsured and Johnson did not hold a licence.

He said Johnson had also failed to attend Rockhampton Watchhouse to provide his identifying particulars within seven days of a notice being issued.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said while her client did hold a licence to drive a car, he accepted he did not hold a motorbike licence.

Ms Harris said her client was confused about giving his identifying particulars when he received the notice.

Johnson was fined $1200 with a traffic conviction recorded but no criminal conviction was recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

Police find ‘bong’ during search of Rocky home

driving without a licence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him the friendliest bloke there.”

        CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

        Premium Content CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

        Crime She removed the tags from several items and placed them in her bag.

        Runaway Suzuki rider clocked at 188 km/h outside Rocky

        Premium Content Runaway Suzuki rider clocked at 188 km/h outside Rocky

        News Refuses to stop for motorcycle police officer.

        Holden driver ‘extremely drunk’, heading for Rocky

        Premium Content Holden driver ‘extremely drunk’, heading for Rocky

        News Police are looking for him around Emu Park Road.