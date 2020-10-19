Menu
Tiana Louise Bart, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without a licence. Picture: Angelo Velardo
Crime

Unlicensed driver crashes car to avoid hitting kangaroo

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 4:35 PM
WANTING to practice driving on her own in the middle of the night, an unlicensed driver found herself in a single-vehicle crash after reportedly swerving to miss a kangaroo.

Tiana Louise Bart, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police attended a single-vehicle crash at an address on Sugarloaf Rd, Westwood at 11pm on July 16.

Mr Rumford said Bart told police she had swerved to miss a kangaroo on the road.

He said police checks revealed the vehicle was both unregistered and uninsured, and that Bart had never held a driver’s or learner’s licence.

He said Bart told police she was practicing her driving so she could get a licence. She further told police she had felt stressed and wanted to get away and do some practice on her own.

The court heard Bart had no traffic history.

Bart told Magistrate Jason Schubert she had a miscarriage and that is why she was driving that night.

She was fined $1000 with traffic convictions recorded.

