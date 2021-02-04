Unlicensed driver gets behind wheel to track alleged vandal

Jorden Tre Gabbert, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count each of driving without a licence, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle. FILE PHOTO

A young Rockhampton man risked getting caught driving without a licence to track down a person who had fled his address after allegedly damaging his property.

Jorden Tre Gabbert, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count each of driving without a licence, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police were called to an alleged wilful damage incident in Depot Hill at 6.05pm on January 10 when they saw Gabbert driving a vehicle with no registration plates.

Ms Lane said checks revealed Gabbert’s licence was disqualified on December 17, 2020 and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured since April 27, 2018.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said police were called to a wilful damage incident at her client’s address, where another person had allegedly damaged his property.

Ms Harris said the alleged offender had fled from the property and her client got in his car to track them down.

She said her client accepted he should have waited for the police and not taken matters into his own hands.

“He wasn’t thinking straight,” she said.

Gabbert was ordered to perform 80 hours of unpaid community service and disqualified from driving for two years with convictions recorded.