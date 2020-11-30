Unlicensed driver had knives in their car

A MAN busy caring for his ill mother didn’t realise his drivers licence had expired and was busted with two knives in a public place.

Nicholas Gerard Mannion pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed and one of possessing knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Mannion in the early morning of November 15 and checks revealed his licence had expired on October 21.

He said police saw two knives in the driver’s footwell next to Mannion’s feet.

Mr Fox said Mannion told police he used them for gardening and cutting up fruit.

Mannion told the court he was his mother’s carer and she recently had bypass surgery.

Mannion was fined $300 and traffic conviction only was recorded.