Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Simon James Pierazzi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of driving without a licence (SPER suspended). FILE PHOTO
Simon James Pierazzi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of driving without a licence (SPER suspended). FILE PHOTO
Crime

Unlicensed driver makes no effort to pay of $13K SPER debt

Aden Stokes
1st Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An unlicensed driver received a suspended prison sentence after the court heard he had a SPER debt of $13,841, with the last payment made six years ago.

Simon James Pierazzi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of driving without a licence (SPER suspended).

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said Pierazzi told police he did not have a licence when he was intercepted driving along Musgrave Street at 4.45pm on March 15.

Sergeant Cullen said Pierazzi’s licence was suspended from February 15.

She said Pierazzi was intercepted again travelling along Dean Street on April 3.

Pierazzi addressed the court and said he was aware he shouldn’t have been driving.

The court heard Pierazzi had a SPER debt of $13,841, with the last payment made six years ago in 2015.

The court also heard Pierazzi was on his learner’s licence and had three pages of traffic history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said he wouldn’t be fining Pierazzi for either of the two offences.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“You have a terrible history in relation to unlicensed driving,” Mr Schubert said.

“You have been issued with numerous fines in relation to your traffic offending in circumstances where you shouldn’t have been driving and you haven’t made a payment towards that debt since 2015.

“You are thumbing your nose at authority, you keep driving when you want to drive, you are not paying any fines, you are on a learner’s licence and you have never passed the most basic test.

“The community does not want people like you on our roads.

“There are hundreds of people that die every year in traffic related offences.

“If you want to drive, go get your licence.”

Pierazzi apologised to the court and said it was a wakeup call.

He added that he had since sold his car.

He was sentenced to prison for one month, suspended for nine months and disqualified from driving for six months.

He was also ordered to perform 40 hours of unpaid community service with convictions recorded.

driving without a licence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused Gracemere drive-by shooter named in court

        Premium Content Accused Gracemere drive-by shooter named in court

        Crime The man did not enter a plea and made no attempt at bail.

        Person assaulted in alleged bottle shop robbery

        Premium Content Person assaulted in alleged bottle shop robbery

        Crime Early indications suggest that several people entered the shop, assaulted someone...

        Named: 13 CQ groups to cash in on $436K funding

        Premium Content Named: 13 CQ groups to cash in on $436K funding

        Community The funding has been awarded to more than a dozen organisations in Rockhampton and...

        Police intercept reveals glass pipe in drug user’s bra

        Premium Content Police intercept reveals glass pipe in drug user’s bra

        Crime The Central Queensland woman claimed she used the pipe to smoke methamphetamine...