Unlicensed driver makes no effort to pay of $13K SPER debt

Simon James Pierazzi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of driving without a licence (SPER suspended). FILE PHOTO

Simon James Pierazzi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of driving without a licence (SPER suspended). FILE PHOTO

An unlicensed driver received a suspended prison sentence after the court heard he had a SPER debt of $13,841, with the last payment made six years ago.

Simon James Pierazzi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of driving without a licence (SPER suspended).

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said Pierazzi told police he did not have a licence when he was intercepted driving along Musgrave Street at 4.45pm on March 15.

Sergeant Cullen said Pierazzi’s licence was suspended from February 15.

She said Pierazzi was intercepted again travelling along Dean Street on April 3.

Pierazzi addressed the court and said he was aware he shouldn’t have been driving.

The court heard Pierazzi had a SPER debt of $13,841, with the last payment made six years ago in 2015.

The court also heard Pierazzi was on his learner’s licence and had three pages of traffic history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said he wouldn’t be fining Pierazzi for either of the two offences.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“You have a terrible history in relation to unlicensed driving,” Mr Schubert said.

“You have been issued with numerous fines in relation to your traffic offending in circumstances where you shouldn’t have been driving and you haven’t made a payment towards that debt since 2015.

“You are thumbing your nose at authority, you keep driving when you want to drive, you are not paying any fines, you are on a learner’s licence and you have never passed the most basic test.

“The community does not want people like you on our roads.

“There are hundreds of people that die every year in traffic related offences.

“If you want to drive, go get your licence.”

Pierazzi apologised to the court and said it was a wakeup call.

He added that he had since sold his car.

He was sentenced to prison for one month, suspended for nine months and disqualified from driving for six months.

He was also ordered to perform 40 hours of unpaid community service with convictions recorded.