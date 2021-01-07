Menu
Kelly Jane Lewis pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of driving without a licence. Picture: Contributed
News

Unlicensed driver ordered off road for 6 months

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
An unlicensed driver has been ordered off the road after she was picked up by police driving in Rockhampton last year.

Kelly Jane Lewis pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were conducting patrols along Derby St at 4.10pm on October 25, 2020, when they intercepted Lewis.

Sgt Janes said checks of Lewis’ licence revealed she was unlicensed and had not renewed her licence at the end of her previous disqualification period.

He said Lewis told police she was aware she did not have a licence and offered no emergent reason for driving.

When question by Magistrate Jason Schubert whether she was going to obtain a licence, Lewis replied she wanted to but probably not due to anxiety.

Lewis was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for six months with a conviction recorded.

