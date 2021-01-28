Unlicensed driver ordered off road for two years

Jaiden Fraser pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 22 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO

An unlicensed driver has been disqualified from driving for two years after giving his sister a “ride”.

Jaiden Fraser, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 22 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Fraser was intercepted driving along Dean St, Rockhampton, for a licence check and breath test at 9.15pm on January 6.

Snr Constable Rumford said checks revealed Fraser’s licence had been disqualified by the court on September 10, 2020, for six months.

He said Fraser told police he was giving his sister a “ride” because she had no other way of getting home and was aware his licence was disqualified.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client understood what he did was wrong.

Fraser was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.