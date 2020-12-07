Unlicensed driver ordered off the road for two years

Ronald Peter Mccusker, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to two counts of driving without a licence. Picture: Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON man has had his licence disqualified for more than two years after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s licence on multiple occasions.

Ronald Peter Mccusker, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to two counts of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Mccusker travelling along High St, Rockhampton, at 10.25am on July 24.

Ms Kurtz said police checks revealed Mccusker’s licence had been suspended on June 8 for three months due to an accumulation of demerit points.

She said Mccusker told police he needed to go to the shops and knew his licence was suspended.

She said police had also intercepted Mccusker on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, at 5.38pm on April 23.

She said police checks revealed Mccusker’s licence had been disqualified in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 24 for three months.

She said further checks revealed he was previously court disqualified from driving on May 22, 2019 for one month.

Mccusker’s defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said when her client drove in April, he had been in lockdown for 14 days and his arthritis was too bad for him to walk.

Ms Lynch said her client understood he would be losing his licence for a very long time and had arranged a friend who would assist him if he needed to go further than walking distance from his house.

Mccusker was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for two years and six months with traffic convictions recorded.