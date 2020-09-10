Unlicensed driver takes over highway drive for tired partner

A MOTHER of three has been urged by a Rockhampton magistrate to re-apply for her licence following a three-month disqualification period for unlicensed driving.

Sharna Louise Nuttall, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted a vehicle travelling along the Bruce Hwy at Bowen at 9.30am on May 24.

Ms Kurtz said when Nuttall was asked to produce her licence, she told police she did not have it on her, and it might be suspended by SPER.

She said checks revealed Nuttall’s licence had been suspended for six months from December 13, 2018, and she had failed to renew her licence after that period.

She said Nuttall told police she was travelling from Ayr to Rockhampton and her partner was too tired to drive, so she took over.

Nuttall’s lawyer Pierre Lannersdorf said his client and her partner were travelling from a funeral in Ayr when his client’s partner became tired.

“Unfortunately, my client has decided to take over the drive for her tired partner,” Mr Lannersdorf said.

“She is aware it was the wrong thing to do.

“I have reminded her of the importance to wait out the disqualification period and not hop behind the wheel and I have reminded her of the necessity of contacting the Department of Transport following the disqualification period so her licence can be reinstated, otherwise she will continue being charged for this offence.”

Acting Magistrate John Milburn urged Nuttall to get her licence following the disqualification period.

“I note the reasons why your drove, but without a licence you simply can’t do it,” Mr Milburn said.

“Please get your licence.”

Nuttall was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.