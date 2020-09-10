Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sharna Louise Nuttall, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to unlicensed driving. Picture: Scott Powick
Sharna Louise Nuttall, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to unlicensed driving. Picture: Scott Powick
Crime

Unlicensed driver takes over highway drive for tired partner

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
10th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTHER of three has been urged by a Rockhampton magistrate to re-apply for her licence following a three-month disqualification period for unlicensed driving.

Sharna Louise Nuttall, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted a vehicle travelling along the Bruce Hwy at Bowen at 9.30am on May 24.

Ms Kurtz said when Nuttall was asked to produce her licence, she told police she did not have it on her, and it might be suspended by SPER.

She said checks revealed Nuttall’s licence had been suspended for six months from December 13, 2018, and she had failed to renew her licence after that period.

She said Nuttall told police she was travelling from Ayr to Rockhampton and her partner was too tired to drive, so she took over.

Nuttall’s lawyer Pierre Lannersdorf said his client and her partner were travelling from a funeral in Ayr when his client’s partner became tired.

“Unfortunately, my client has decided to take over the drive for her tired partner,” Mr Lannersdorf said.

“She is aware it was the wrong thing to do.

“I have reminded her of the importance to wait out the disqualification period and not hop behind the wheel and I have reminded her of the necessity of contacting the Department of Transport following the disqualification period so her licence can be reinstated, otherwise she will continue being charged for this offence.”

Acting Magistrate John Milburn urged Nuttall to get her licence following the disqualification period.

“I note the reasons why your drove, but without a licence you simply can’t do it,” Mr Milburn said.

“Please get your licence.”

Nuttall was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime unlicensed driving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IDENTITY REVEALED: Alleged gunman has matters heard in court

        Premium Content IDENTITY REVEALED: Alleged gunman has matters heard in court

        Crime The alleged gunman did not make an application for bail following an incident in Rockhampton CBD on Monday.

        NAMED: Man fronts court following four hour siege

        Premium Content NAMED: Man fronts court following four hour siege

        Crime It is alleged he refused to exit his home and made threats towards officers, while...

        Do you recognise this man?

        Premium Content Do you recognise this man?

        News This man might be able to help police investigation into red light runner and...

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:03 PM
        Urgent warning for CQ pet owners as parasitic infections rise

        Premium Content Urgent warning for CQ pet owners as parasitic infections...

        Pets & Animals The warning comes after a vet recorded an increase in infections across winter –...

        • 10th Sep 2020 3:00 PM