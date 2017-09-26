35°
News

Unliveable house sells for $64k over the reserve

SOLD: 13 John St was deemed unlivable but still sold for top price.
SOLD: 13 John St was deemed unlivable but still sold for top price. Contributed
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

IT was deemed uninhabitable but this Yeppoon home has sold for $64,000 over its reserved price at auction.

Having been on the market for just four weeks the cyclone damaged house on John St was snapped up over the weekend.

Yeppoon Real Estate's Adam Cook and Anna McPherson marketed the one bedroom, one bathroom house which went for $264,000 at an on-site auction.

There were 24 bidders in total with one potential buyer bidding via phone.

With the bidding kicking off at $100,000 there were still three bidders in the running right up until the $250,000 mark.

The team at Yeppoon Real Estate celebrate sells the seemingly unsaleable.
The team at Yeppoon Real Estate celebrate sells the seemingly unsaleable. Contributed

Property agent Ms McPherson said the winning bidders, from Rockhampton, were thrilled to have the winning bid as they had expressed interest in the property very early on.

"With Yeppoon generally having a very low auction clearance rates we were very proud of the result,” she said.

"Overall, great turn out, amazing result and very happy buyers and sellers.

"They received a bottle of Moet as an immediate congratulatory gift.”

ABOUT THE HOUSE

  • The house is in a CBD location, less than a minute walk to the beach or town center.
  • 22.1m frontage
  • Elevated 44mm2 allotment
  • House was last sold in 1999 for $125,000
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
From CQ shop owner to world top 10

From CQ shop owner to world top 10

Rocky girl makes it big as business coach

Rocky mum-of-three gets big kick out of Qld title win

Simone Offord won a Queensland kickboxing title at the weekend.

Simone Offord: "It's definitely the best fight I've ever had.”

What has this Central Queensland pig hunter done now?

Dion James Jackson appeared in court on March 24 in relation to charges about driving while under the influence of methamphetamines and possession of firearms, ammunition, cannabis and hunting knives.

He was caught earlier this year driving with meth in his system

'Goodbye money': National retailer announces huge Rocky move

MIMCO has announced it is coming to Stockland Rockhampton.

Known for its hint of quirk, the much-loved brand will now adorn CQ

Local Partners