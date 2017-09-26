Unliveable house sells for $64k over the reserve

SOLD: 13 John St was deemed unlivable but still sold for top price.

IT was deemed uninhabitable but this Yeppoon home has sold for $64,000 over its reserved price at auction.

Having been on the market for just four weeks the cyclone damaged house on John St was snapped up over the weekend.

Yeppoon Real Estate's Adam Cook and Anna McPherson marketed the one bedroom, one bathroom house which went for $264,000 at an on-site auction.

There were 24 bidders in total with one potential buyer bidding via phone.

With the bidding kicking off at $100,000 there were still three bidders in the running right up until the $250,000 mark.

Property agent Ms McPherson said the winning bidders, from Rockhampton, were thrilled to have the winning bid as they had expressed interest in the property very early on.

"With Yeppoon generally having a very low auction clearance rates we were very proud of the result,” she said.

"Overall, great turn out, amazing result and very happy buyers and sellers.

"They received a bottle of Moet as an immediate congratulatory gift.”

