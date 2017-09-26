35°
News

Unliveable Yeppoon house sells for $64k extra

SOLD: 13 John St was deemed unlivable but still sold for top price.
SOLD: 13 John St was deemed unlivable but still sold for top price. Contributed
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

IT was deemed uninhabitable but this Yeppoon home has sold for $64,000 over its reserved price at auction.

Having been on the market for just four weeks the cyclone damaged house on John St was snapped up over the weekend.

Yeppoon Real Estate's Adam Cook and Anna McPherson marketed the one bedroom, one bathroom house which went for $264,000 at an on-site auction.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There were 24 bidders in total with one potential buyer bidding via phone.

With the bidding kicking off at $100,000 there were still three bidders in the running right up until the $250,000 mark.

Property agent Ms McPherson said the winning bidders, from Rockhampton, were thrilled to have the winning bid as they had expressed interest in the property very early on.

The team at Yeppoon Real Estate celebrate sells the seemingly unsaleable.
The team at Yeppoon Real Estate celebrate sells the seemingly unsaleable. Contributed

"With Yeppoon generally having a very low auction clearance rates we were very proud of the result,” she said.

"Overall, great turn out, amazing result and very happy buyers and sellers.

"They received a bottle of Moet as an immediate congratulatory gift.”

13 John Street Yeppoon, was snapped off the market for well above the reserve price at auction.
13 John Street Yeppoon, was snapped off the market for well above the reserve price at auction. RP Data

ABOUT THE HOUSE

  • The house is in a CBD location, less than a minute walk to the beach or town center.
  • 22.1m frontage
  • Elevated 44mm2 allotment
  • House was last sold in 1999 for $125,000
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Dog finds suspected US Marine debris washed up on CQ beach

Dog finds suspected US Marine debris washed up on CQ beach

PHOTOS: Cap Coast man fears helmet may belong to one of three soldiers killed in Shoalwater Bay tragedy.

Rocky's dining scene to follow New York's lead

An interpretation of what the pilot platform dining would look like in Rocky.

Start spreading the news: Council keen to transform eating culture

UPDATE: Rockhampton woman, 27, identified as victim in fatal

Yellow paint marks the track of a car which crashed on the Burnett Highway near the intersection with R Pierce Road.

Police confirm all people involved in the rollover were from Rocky

How millions of dollars will improve life in this CQ town

THE Palaszczuk Government has committed $2.9 million to ensure the people of Woorabinda have access to vital public infrastructure.

Govt says money will deliver essential support

Local Partners