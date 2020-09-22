Unlocked door makes easy target for brazen crims

A number of crimes have occurred across Rockhampton last week.

A number of crimes have occurred across Rockhampton last week.

RESIDENTS across Rockhampton are once again being urged to lock up properly as relaxed homeowners continue to make their properties vulnerable to crime.

Queensland Police say it was the same careless behaviour which allowed for an unknown number of offenders to enter a Cant St property at Kawana between September 16 and 17.

However, the offender was not required to break into the property as its occupants mistakenly left its downstairs door unlocked.

It was understood access was gain through the closed, though unsecure door before emptying out ashtrays inside the residence.

The offender/s have then allegedly moved onto and entered a shed located in the rear yard.

READ MORE: Windows smashed, vehicle destroyed in overnight crime

READ MORE: Brazen crims target string of CQ businesses

READ MORE: EXPOSED: ‘Gun violence’, attacks drive families away

READ MORE: Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

In a separate incident that same night, unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry into a Beak St unit at Koongal.

Fortunately, no damage was incurred, or property stolen.

However, it was a different story for the owners of a vehicle which was broken into on Farm St, Kawana.

An unknown number of offenders entered the vehicle, stealing both keys and a pair of sunglasses.

No damaged was sustained to the vehicle during the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.