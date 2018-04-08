Menu
STOLEN VEHICLE: A silver Great Wall dual cab was stolen from Richmond St, Berserker last night.
Crime

Unlocked, keys in ignition, Great Wall vehicle stolen

Leighton Smith
by
8th Apr 2018 2:06 PM

POLICE have attended the scene of an overnight burglary and vehicle theft at a Berserker property in North Rockhampton.

A silver 2009 Great Wall dual cab vehicle was reported as being stolen from the Richmond St home.

Queensland Police Media confirmed the vehicle's owners were asleep when the theft occurred.

They said the burglary victims had left their garage door open, their vehicle unlocked and the keys for the vehicle in the ignition.

At this stage they don't have any suspects and investigations are continuing.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
