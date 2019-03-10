Unmarked graves of 51 soldiers named and remembered

REMEMBERING THEM: Pioneer-Fitzroy-Highlands District RSL president Barry Vains, Isaac councillor Greg Austen, Clermont RSL sub-branch president David Ward, Isaac mayor Anne Baker, Clermont RSL sub-branch secretary Gordon Murray and Isaac Region councillor Lyn Jones at the unveiling ceremony.

REMEMBERING THEM: Pioneer-Fitzroy-Highlands District RSL president Barry Vains, Isaac councillor Greg Austen, Clermont RSL sub-branch president David Ward, Isaac mayor Anne Baker, Clermont RSL sub-branch secretary Gordon Murray and Isaac Region councillor Lyn Jones at the unveiling ceremony. Contributed

UNMARKED graves of 51 soldiers now have the recognition they deserve.

Last Friday signified the completion of the Clermont Cemetery Plaque Placement Project, which began in 2017 when members from the Clermont RSL Sub-Branch and Isaac Regional Council began researching the names and record of service for the unmarked graves.

Isaac Regional Council transferred burial rights to the Clermont RSL Sub-Branch in 2018.

With financial support from the Pioneer-Fitzroy-Highlands District RSL, the design, creation and placement of the plaques is complete, listing the name and record of service for each.

The project was completed by Clermont RSL sub-branch volunteers David Ward, Gordon and Marion Murray, Dan Eassie, Cyril Bryant and Arthur Ball, in partnership PFHD RSL branch.

Mr Ward said finishing the 51 graves and the placement of the plaques filled the blank spot and put a name to the spaces. He thanked the many family and friends who travelled long distances to be at the ceremony.

Mayor Anne Baker said the "pure people power of the Isaac region had shone through in their support of the project”.

"The promise we make to remember the fallen is kept,” she said.