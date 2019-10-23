Unmask Victorian gardening

BRITISH landscape architect, interior designer, broadcaster and lecturer, Marilyn Elm will examine the obsession for garden making and the quest for the unusual during the Victorian era, when she addresses ADFAS Rockhampton Inc on Saturday, October 26.

Expansion of the British Empire, extensive plant collecting and technical innovation a result of the industrial revolution, fuelled garden development and extended design possibilities during the 19th century.

A DISPLAY of modern 'prairie planting' in Lurie Park, Chicago, designed by Piet Ouldolf. The work of a number of well-known garden designers will be examined in Marilyn Elm's 'From Knots and Borders and Beyond' on Saturday (October 26) afternoon at the Rockhampton Regional Library.

Designers addressed themselves to a new cliental, the rising middle classes with their suburban plots, who were encouraged by the prolific garden literature of the day, to become amateur gardeners.

In a special half-interest day garden event, Marilyn will speak on “The Eclectic Victorian Garden’’ at 10.30am in the Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.

In a break from tradition, morning tea will be served at 9.50am to fit in with Marilyn’s morning and afternoon illustrated lectures.

Morning tea and the first lecture will be $25 for visitors, members free.

The cost for both visitors and members for the 1pm lunch, the afternoon presentation, “From Knots and Borders and Beyond’’, and light refreshments will be $25. However for visitors attending both sessions, morning tea and lunch, the cost will be $45.

Marilyn’s afternoon lecture will trace the development of planting design, from the delights of the medieval perfumed plot to the modernist architectural planting and the aesthetics of the ‘prairie style’ so popular today.

She will also examine changing sensibilities in the use of colour, texture, form and layout and look at the work of J C Loudon, Gertrude Jekyll and Piet Ouldolf (designer of the garden at Scampston Hall, England, and Lurie Park Chicago), James Hitchmough and Nigel Dunnett (designer of the London Olympic Park).

A FINE example of the 'Eclectic Victorian Garden', the topic of Marilyn Elm's morning lecture to ADFAS Rockhampton Inc on Saturday, October 26.

Marilyn Elm has been involved in art and design for more than 40 years.

She is an experienced course leader in garden and landscape design and history, and a freelance lecturer and speaker for a wide variety of organisations, universities and specialist groups, including the National Trust, Royal Horticultural Society, WEA, U3A, NADFAS and ADFAS (Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Inc).

Marilyn runs study days, summer schools and conducts garden tours in the UK.

She has a particular interest in the history of design, modernist and contemporary architecture, and in the developing archive collection for Landscape Architecture.

Passionate about promoting garden history and our gardening heritage, she has set up ‘pop-up’ talks for the RHS, published articles and broadcast for BBC television and radio, and the Discovery Channel.

She is also a founder member of the Yorkshire Gardens Trust and a member of the Garden Media Guild.