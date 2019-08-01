'Unnatural' predatory behaviour by man towards young teen

Salim Mulla, 28, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton District Court to one count of stalking and one of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Salim Mulla, 28, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton District Court to one count of stalking and one of indecent treatment of a child under 16. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A MYANMAR refugee sobbed while he was sentenced for predatory behaviour towards a 13-year-old girl, sending her sexual messages including a moving image (GIF) of a naked woman dancing.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Bakertold the court the 13-year-old was a stranger to Mulla.

"His contact with her was orchestrated in quite a bizarre way,” she said.

"The defendant's behaviour was predatory.”

Mulla introduced himself to the victim's mother at a shop and obtained the mother's phone number, which he used to invite himself around for a beer.

Ms Baker said Mulla repeatedly tried to go into the house while there drinking, but the mother refused.

However, he entered at one point and found the victim in her bedroom, obtained her contact details telling her not to tell her mother.

Ms Baker said Mulla went to get more beer but was told to not return, which he ignored and knocked on the window for over an hour after calling out the victim's name.

She said Mulla persistently sent the victim messages via Facebook over the coming days, including the GIF.

"The messages revealed there was some level of infatuation,” Ms Baker said.

She said Mulla returned to the house several times, with a young child allowing him entry one occasion where he starred at the victim until she hid in her bedroom.

Police were called and apprehended Mulla after four days of this behaviour. He was arrested and spent 155 days in presentence custody before achieving bail.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Mulla held a permanent resident visa after coming to Australia as a refugee in 2011 and spending five months in Curtin Detention Centre.

She said Mulla's Myanmar home village was burned down due to religious persecutions and he fled to Malaysia were he worked in a kitchen for three years before relocating to Australia.

Ms Willey said Mulla had worked in meatworks in Australia and after his father's death in 2013, had been sending about 70 per cent of his income to his mother and siblings who are living in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was not natural for a 27-year-old to be sexually interested in a 13-year-old.

He said he structured the sentence to help Mulla learn English, integrate better into Australian society, be assessed and address any other concerns.

Judge Burnett ordered Mulla to 363 days in prison, immediately suspended and operational for 2.5 years for the stalking charge; and 155 days prison, released after 155 days already served followed by two years probation.