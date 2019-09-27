‘Unofficial mayor’ nominated for Pride of Australia award

DRESSED in his farming hat, shirt and shorts with fire-fighting grade boots covering most of his shins Peter Brady hops behind the wheel of his old farm ute to find the blaze.

Once he arrives he unreels the hose from the back of his ute and within 30 seconds he’s decided whether he needs to call for back up from the Queensland Emergency Fire Service.

The routine is one he’s perfected over the past 33 years as the Cedar Vale-Bracewell Rural Fire Brigade firewarden and second officer.

Mr Brady was also first officer for 14 years, which saw him lead a team of 60 volunteer firefighters on the frontline and award fire permits as the warden.

In small communities people like Mr Brady are essential to ensure services and support are available.

For his efforts and determination, which has seen him dubbed the “unofficial mayor”, The Morning Bulletin has nominated him for the Pride of Australia Medal.

A win for Mr Brady would help mark the end of his ­successful service before he hangs up his boots next year.

Mr Brady plans to retire after keeping his home district and surrounding areas safe from fire for three decades.

On his watch, fire fighters were able to save the district from fire.

He lives by the motto “listen to everyone involved, try to be inclusive and act in everyone’s best interest”, which is one he will pass down to his successor.

