Unpaid dog fines lead to loss of drivers licence

A WOMAN has learned the hard lesson of not paying council fines for wandering dogs as she was charged for a driving unlicensed.

Kirsty-Jo Cairns pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving while State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police intercepted Cairns on East St at 10.15pm on January 4 and checks revealed SPER suspended her licence on July 11.

"I believe the SPER fines originated from 2014 from Rockhampton Regional Council for wandering dogs,” Ms Cairns told the court.

She said when she rang SPER the next business day, she discovered she had a $1300 debt outstanding and organised a payment plan.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered she pay a $250 fine and disqualified her from driving for one month.

"What use to happen before was SPER suspended people would be sent to prison for not paying fines,” he said.