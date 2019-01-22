Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
cash, money, generic, hand
cash, money, generic, hand Contributed
Crime

Unpaid dog fines lead to loss of drivers licence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
22nd Jan 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has learned the hard lesson of not paying council fines for wandering dogs as she was charged for a driving unlicensed.

Kirsty-Jo Cairns pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving while State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police intercepted Cairns on East St at 10.15pm on January 4 and checks revealed SPER suspended her licence on July 11.

"I believe the SPER fines originated from 2014 from Rockhampton Regional Council for wandering dogs,” Ms Cairns told the court.

She said when she rang SPER the next business day, she discovered she had a $1300 debt outstanding and organised a payment plan.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered she pay a $250 fine and disqualified her from driving for one month.

"What use to happen before was SPER suspended people would be sent to prison for not paying fines,” he said.

rockhampton magistrates court rockhampton regional council sper debt tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Towns on water restrictions as dam level drops to record low

    Towns on water restrictions as dam level drops to record low

    News It is predicted it will reach the lowest recorded level in 45 years by the middle of the year.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 4:48 PM
    Shorten talks up 'transformative' power of Rocky's Ring Road

    premium_icon Shorten talks up 'transformative' power of Rocky's Ring Road

    Politics Labor leader will address locals at a town hall meeting in Yeppoon

    Mining industry 'is not about political point scoring'

    premium_icon Mining industry 'is not about political point scoring'

    Politics Rocky candidate clarifies his position on Galilee Basin mining