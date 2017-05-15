Rocky hotel leaseholder evicted for unpaid rates, rent over $160k

A SUPREME Court judge has ordered a leaseholder of a Rockhampton hotel to gather his belongings and leave the premises by 4pm tomorrow.

The building owners of the Ambassador Motel, Jan-Maree and Michael Tyrrell, had submitted an application to the Supreme Court of Rockhampton to have the leaseholder evicted after months of unpaid rent and unpaid rates.

David McDonald, representing his company Jesbro Enterprises Pty Ltd in court today, told the court he tried to get a legal representative ahead of the matters but Legal Aid was not available to him, no lawyer would take his case pro bono and his could not afford a lawyer.

He said he found not many lawyers understand the complexity of motel lease agreements.

The court heard Jesbro Enterprises owed over $160,000 in unpaid rent and unpaid rates, which Mr McDonald did not dispute.

However, the court heard that Mr McDonald did argue that the landholders had not kept up their legal obligations of the lease of maintaining and repairing the property.

Justice Duncan McMeekin today highlighted what he set out in his decision on the same matter on April 12, 2017, that even if Mr McDonald could prove set-off, that would not be an excuse for not paying rent or rates, but rather a separate court claim.

However, Justice McMeekin dismissed the owner's application in April because the eviction notice served on Mr McDonald was not the correct and had incorrect wording, conveying a different message to one of a direct eviction notice.

The owners had refiled their claim after this judgment, which led to today's sitting and final eviction of Mr McDonald from the Ambassador Motel.

The new claim asked Mr McDonald's lease be terminated on April 27, that Mr McDonald owed $80,174 in unpaid rent as of April 27, $83, 861 in unpaid rates and the owners requested a further $9,557 in damages.

Justice McMeekin approved the owner's application after Mr McDonald failed to submit any material in response to the owners application.

Before handing down his decision, Justice McMeekin warned Mr McDonald that the owners could seize any of his assets to pay the outstanding money.

He gave him until 4pm tomorrow to collect his personal belongings and vacate the motel.

The owners told The Morning Bulletin they would honour all future bookings customers had made while Mr McDonald held the lease and they had appointed managers to run the motel in the future.