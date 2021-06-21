Menu
Emerald residents have been urged to restrict water use to emergency use only following a water pipeline rupture on Monday. Picture: Luis Tosa
News

Unplanned water outage across Emerald

Kristen Booth
21st Jun 2021 3:00 PM
Emerald residents have been urged to restrict water use to emergency use only following a water pipeline rupture on Monday.

Central Highlands Regional Council sent out a text message urging locals only to use water for drinking or toilets until the water main has been repaired.

Council reported an unplanned water outage was affecting people across Emerald due to a water main break in Harris Street early Monday.

People were experiencing either low water pressure or a total interruption to the water supply.

Emerald residents north of the Capricorn Highway are expected to be without water until approximately 6pm on Monday.

The area south of the highway between Opal and Riverview Streets, Slack Drive and Selma Road has also been affected.

Council’s water network crews were on-site and commencing repairs by 11.30am, although Council revealed it was unclear how long repairs would take and when water supply would be restored.

“Every effort will be made to complete the repairs as quickly as possible,” a spokeswoman said.

Visit the website for more information and updates on the situation.

