‘Unprecedented demand’ for new houses in Rocky market

Rockhampton’s housing market continues to rise with an increase in the volume of sales, according to a national property report.

Herron Todd White’s Month in Review for April 2021 noted there was a strong demand for new houses in the Rockhampton region, while highlighting the trend in new house construction was declining.

Herron Todd White property valuer Cara Pincombe reported the Rockhampton region and the Capricorn Coast had experienced an “unprecedented demand” for new housing construction and vacant land sales to first homeowners since June 2020, three months after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the state into lockdown.

“This has largely been the result of COVID-19 restricting international travel and to some degree interstate travel, keeping young Australians at home and changing their mindset on when and if to commit to their first home,” Ms Pincombe wrote in the report.

“Many of those young 18 to 25-year-olds who have saved up enough money for an overseas trip or gap year in the US or Europe suddenly had those plans halted for an indefinite period.

“The additional government grants on offer for first homeowners, in some cases eligible for up to a combined $45,000 from federal, state and local governments, combined with record low interest rates, very low rental vacancy rates and a notable influx of people relocating from major cities to regional areas across the country have all contributed to the current housing climate where locally, demand is at an all-time high.”

She reported entry price points for vacant land started at $105,000 in Gracemere and Zilzie for 600 to 800 sqm allotments, then increased in value in the North Rockhampton suburb Norman Gardens to $175,000 for a similar size lot and capped out at $200,000 in Capricorn Coast suburbs, such as Taroomball, Lammermoor and Pacific Heights, for a similar allotment.

“Most of these lots are being accompanied by a modern on ground or low set brick home with either three or four bedrooms and most build prices range between $250,000 and $350,000,” she wrote.

“This means we are seeing the majority of first-time house and land packages at between $350,000 and $500,000.

“As we move through 2021, it is important to note the government grants will be reducing at the end of March which may have some impact on demand, however, it is our opinion that until the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is completed and international travel reopens, it is likely demand will remain high for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.”

The report also noted there was a shortage of available rental properties in the Rockhampton region, with the rental market tightening.

CoreLogic’s Regional Market Update for April 2021 reported the Rockhampton region had seen 1603 house sales in the last 12 months to February 2021, which was a 41.5 per cent increase in the volume of sales.

The report also noted the median value for a house in the Rockhampton region was $296,314, with houses spending a median of 44 days on the market in the last 12 months.

MORE STORIES:

Rocky approaching ‘top tier’ of real estate price growth

War of words erupts over growing CQ housing crisis

Record-breaking month for CQ real estate agency

