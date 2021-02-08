Unprecedented ticket sales for first release of Beef 2021

Dominque Rizzo has signed on as a Beef Australia Celebrity Chef and is looking forward to the buzz of the event again in May

Dominque Rizzo has signed on as a Beef Australia Celebrity Chef and is looking forward to the buzz of the event again in May

Tickets to Beef Australia 2021 went on sale to the general public last week with unprecedented sale numbers.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill couldn’t be happier with the response to the release of tickets and the incredible level of interest that continues to build around the event.

“Our members had one week early access to tickets as part of their membership package, providing an indication of what’s going to be popular this year,” he said.

The Empire Apartment Hotel and Knight Frank Agribusiness Classic Wallabies Sportsman’s Lunch sold out in record time while many other functions were more than 75 per cent sold in the first week.

Three exciting events have been added to the program, including the iconic Nose to Tail Dinner, The Main Event Lunch with former World Champion boxer Jeff Horn and Boxing Tent legend Fred Brophy, plus the renowned Graeme Acton Beef Connections Lunch presented by Westpac, highlighting the achievements of participants.

Tickets for the three additional events are on sale now.

As the program fills up, Beef 2021 is shaping up to be the best yet.

It is expected all ticketed events will sell out.

There will be plenty of free entertainment, the extensive trade fair, the largest display of the nation’s best cattle and other new experiences on offer for those how want to just purchase their admission ticket.

Visit beefaustralia.com.au to purchase your tickets and check out an overview of the event program.