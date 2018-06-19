Unsettled line-up disrupts Frenchville's 2018 campaign

ON THE BALL: Frenchville player Ebonee Moffat prepares to strike against Meteors at Kalka Shades.

Frenchville player Ebonee Moffat prepares to strike against Meteors at Kalka Shades.

HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers A1 women's coach Stephen Kydd admits he's feeling a little frustrated this season.

Kydd's team is languishing at the bottom of the CQ League ladder but he believed the young outfit was talented enough to be better placed.

Player availability has been a big issue for the coach this year, and he has had to call on players from the club's lower divisions to fill the senior ranks each Saturday.

"I think I've had my best side on the field just once this season,” he said.

"If I could get that side on the field every week it would be a very different story.

"It is a challenge and it gets frustrating when I know this team has the ability to do things but we're just not doing them.

"The talent is there; I know we can match it with the other sides but at the moment we're not.”

Frenchville was beaten 5-1 on Saturday by Gladstone-based Meteors, who Kydd rated as the "big improvers” from last year.

Jessica Moffat has been one of Frenchville Rovers most consistent performers all season.

Captain and fullback Sarah Collins and midfielder Jessica Moffat were Frenchville's best, as they had been all season.

"We have a young side; all of our regulars are under 25. The youngest is 16 and Amy Moffat, one of the A3 players who has been filling in for us, is just 13.

"Each week we're getting better at certain things but we need to be putting our training into practice on game day.

"I just want them working well as a team and getting the basics right.

"Mathematically, if we can string a few wins together, we could still make the CQ League finals but other results would have to go our way.”

Kydd said competition front-runners Southern Suburbs had the "team to win everything” this year and were understandably favourites for the premiership double.

