Unstoppable Helena’s an inspiration who breaks stereotypes

Helena Kidd is looking forward to moving into her new home

ROCKHAMPTON’S Helena Kidd is a woman who will not be held back by stereotypes or expectations.

So when she wanted a qualification she wrote her assignments with her feet.

The 43-year-old with cerebral palsy cannot communicate verbally, but can read and control a com­puter with her feet.

She proved that was all she needed. Helena uses a communication board to talk by pointing to letters, words and questions with her toes and she also spells out words to her carer Stephanie Torrisi through noises and sounds.

Ms Torrisi helped with the interview with The Morning Bulletin.

Helena said while people with disabilities might look different, “on the inside” they were like everyone else. “If you have a disability and you want to do something no one should stop you. Have a go and follow your dreams,” Helena said.

“If you are a parent of a child with a disability don’t hold them back and let them decide what they want to do.”

After six years of solid studying, she received her Business Administration Certificate III from CQUni­versity two months ago.

“Staying up late was better because people were asleep,” she said.

The qualification puts her closer to her ultimate goal of becoming a medical clerk at a hospital.

While Helena felt people with disabilities didn’t have a place in society when she was growing up, she feels more accepted and hopes there will be a place for her in the workplace.

“My parents said I could do anything I wanted to do,” she said.

If she wasn’t in a wheelchair, she’d follow in her grandmother’s footsteps and become a nurse, but she’d be more than happy to work in a hospital.

While Helena needs no assistance mentally, physically she needs help from her carers to go about her day-to-day life.

With the help of Choice, Passion, Life, a provider of integrated support, therapy and advice for people living with a disability and their families, she lives as independently as possible.

She lives with two other people with disabilities with the help of two on-site carers at any time.

She has lived with the help of CPL for 13 years but next year will move into a new custom-built home for people with disabilities.

The home was designed specifically to meet the needs of its new residents, who will live in the home with support from on-site CPL carers from 2020.