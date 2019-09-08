Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

A ST Lawrence community stalwart was awarded the prestigious 2019 Mayor's Medallion at an Isaac Regional Council's all-staff ceremony in Middlemount on Thursday.

Kevin Elliott was recognised by Mayor Anne Baker, as a staff member of Council for 27 years, a community volunteer and a true embodiment of "pure people power”.

Mayor Baker thanked Kevin for his long and valued service, saying it is a great pleasure to recognise an individual who goes above and beyond what is required.

"Kevin, you bring a great deal of energy to this organisation and the community,” Mayor Baker told the 400-strong staff audience at the Middlemount Community Hall yesterday,” Cr Baker said.

"This award is about excellence, outstanding performance and the positive impact on our communities.

"Over the course of a couple of years Kevin worked the length of the Bruce Highway about five times from Ilbilbie to St Lawrence - that's about up to 450km on foot with a whipper snipper.

"Fast forward two and a half decades and not only are you a stalwart of this organisation and the former Broadsound Shire, but you are a stalwart of the St Lawrence community.”

Mayor Baker mentioned Kevin's near 50 years of volunteering with the Queensland Ambulance Service, being recognised as a QAS Honorary Ambulance Officer and receiving the Ambulance Service Medal from the Governor.

"You are a voice for both your community and your colleagues in Council. You continue to be an absolute champion for St Lawrence and the Isaac Coast,” he said.

Kevin received a specially cast medallion and his name engraved on the perpetual trophy.

Also recognised at the all-staff gathering for long and valued service were Gary Jenkinson, Neville Bell, Jane Shelvey and Clement Fordham for 20 years and Rosario Scharf for 25 years with Council.

Council offers a range of career and employment opportunities for school leavers, professionals and tradespeople at family friendly locations throughout the region.

