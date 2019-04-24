Unusual route needed to save The Hooker

WHEN radio operator Heather Bellett received a desperate mobile phone call from "The Hooker” it set in place one of the Yeppoon Coast Guard's more unusual rescue missions.

Brody Hardman, skipper of the fishing vessel "The Hooker”, had made the call to the coast guard on Monday afternoon needing urgent assistance.

He reported that his boat, towing two dories and a RIB, was stranded in Port Clinton, unable to head south to Rosslyn Bay Harbour due to rough seas whipped up by strong south easterly winds.

The situation was serious as there had been a fire on board which put the generator out of action and it was needed to refrigerate his valuable catch of fish and crabs.

Due to the rough seas, delivery by boat was out of the question and delivery by road would involve a route through the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

An exercise was underway so arranging for a mate to delivery the generator in a ute was also out of the question.

So the skipper requested assistance from the Coast Guard to deliver a replacement generator.

Ms Bellett was able to contact the Range Control office for Shoalwater Bay and arrange for Coast Guard members to be escorted into the training area and deliver a generator, supplied by Rosslyn Bay Fishermans Market, to Port Clinton the next day.

CG vehicle awaiting entry to Training AreaPhoto Contributed Contributed ROK24041coastguard1

Coast Guard members Kingsley Bartle and Arthur Hunt, left Rosslyn Bay in the Coast Guard Landcruiser, with the generator, at 9.30am Tuesday and met Range Control officer, Warren Ramsden, at the entry gate north of Byfield. at 10.45am.

A military training exercise was paused to allow safe passage along the road to Port Clinton.

Skipper Hardman and crewman, Adam Fiumara, were waiting at the boat ramp to unload the generator into a dory for transfer to the mother ship which was anchored in deeper water.

Kingsley Bartle watching Brody Harman and Adam Fiumara transfer genertor to dory.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK24041coastguard4

Mr Hunt said Brody Hardman was extremely appreciative of the assistance from the Coast Guard and the co-operation from the Shoalwater Bay staff and ecstatic that his catch had been saved.

He also made a generous donation to the Coast Guard.

Adam Fiumara who had been helping on the fishing vessel for the weekend, took the opportunity to return to Rosslyn Bay in the Coast Guard vehicle as he was overdue back at work in Noosa.

Mr Hunt said Coast Guard members were accustomed to dodging marine animals such as whales, dolphins and turtles.

"On this occasion, the only wildlife encountered was an emu, apart from some military vehicles,” he said.

CG Vehicle following escort vehicle. Contributed ROK24041coastguard3

