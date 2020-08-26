Menu
Crime

Unusual spot repeat offender stashed his drugs

kaitlyn smith
26th Aug 2020 12:47 PM
A 30-YEAR-OLD man who had hoped to turn his life around after being imprisoned on drug related offences has once again reoffended.

Dale Ashley Mccabe pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 19 August to one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous drug.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said the former asbestos remover had been intercepted by police at a Main St, Park Avenue address on May 19.

During a body search, officers allegedly uncovered a small amount of cannabis.

The drug was reportedly concealed in a front pocket area of the defendant’s underwear.

Ms King said the man had a seven-page long history of drug related offences.

His most recent incident in October last year resulted in him being sentenced to six months imprisonment.

However, he was released on parole a short time later.

Defence for Mccabe said he had relocated from Rockhampton to Yeppoon following his release.

It was hoped the defendant’s move would move him away from drug use, his defence said.

Mccabe was convicted and fined $500.

