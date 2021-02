Harry Gunn on the Razorback road, taking a wagon load of fruit from his Montville orchard to the Palmwoods Railway Station, ca 1912.

Harry Gunn on the Razorback road, taking a wagon load of fruit from his Montville orchard to the Palmwoods Railway Station, ca 1912.

Police have received a report there is a horse on the Razorback Road which leads to Mt Morgan.

The call came in after 11am.