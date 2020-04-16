Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

16th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

9.30AM: A MAN and a boy have been arrested after a broom was used as a weapon in alleged violent armed robbery at Frenchville in North Rockhampton early this morning.

Just before 2am, a 33-year-old man was approached by a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man at the intersection of Dean and Honour streets.

One of the pair allegedly hit the man with a broom causing him to drop a bag he was carrying. They ran off with the bag.

The 33-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and arms as a result of the alleged assault.

Police located the pair shortly after 2am and took them into custody.

The 14-year-old boy and 23-year-old man have been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

The 23-year-old Taranganba man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, while the 14-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

The 23-year-old man was also issued with an infringement for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer’s directions in relation to the COVID-19 restrictions.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

rockhampton crime rockhampton robberies
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        premium_icon Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        Travel Max predicts they won’t see international visitors for another 12 months.

        CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        premium_icon CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        News Keeping employees in a job, the roll out of JobKeeper payments has employees...

        Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        premium_icon Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        News An Australian airline is after a loan from the Federal Government to survive the...

        Woolworths provides flexibility on limits

        premium_icon Woolworths provides flexibility on limits

        News IT’S a small win for rural residents on Rockhampton’s outskirts.