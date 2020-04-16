Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

9.30AM: A MAN and a boy have been arrested after a broom was used as a weapon in alleged violent armed robbery at Frenchville in North Rockhampton early this morning.

Just before 2am, a 33-year-old man was approached by a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man at the intersection of Dean and Honour streets.

One of the pair allegedly hit the man with a broom causing him to drop a bag he was carrying. They ran off with the bag.

The 33-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and arms as a result of the alleged assault.

Police located the pair shortly after 2am and took them into custody.

The 14-year-old boy and 23-year-old man have been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

The 23-year-old Taranganba man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, while the 14-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

The 23-year-old man was also issued with an infringement for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer’s directions in relation to the COVID-19 restrictions.

