Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
Pets & Animals

Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not just humpbacks that have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay as the whale watching season continues.

Minke whales have been spotted as well as some southern right whales.

The crew from the Tasman Venture shared the encounters on their Twitter page this week - as well as some interactions with television personalities.

Former Bachelorette Sam Frost, now host of her own show Mobile Living with Sam Frost, was on board recently to film a segment for her program.

The Queensland Weekender crew also took in the sights aboard the whale watching vessel.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch has also been having a ball this season on board QuickCat II.

Photographer Mark Fitz was on board to swim with the gentle giants and captured some incredible pictures during his time in the water.

Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours has also been enjoying the conditions, spotting Australian humpback dolphins and bottlenose dolphins on recent trips.

More Stories

hervey bay humpback whales minke whales southern right whales whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    premium_icon 'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    News HER friend's "cheeky grin” is a picture Bernadine Allen can't remove from her mind no matter how many tears she cries but all she has of him now is a memory.

    Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

    premium_icon Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

    Swimming Teen 'tracking very well' compared to Aussie swimmer Alanna Bowles

    Rocky dad to jump on the back of a bull for the first time

    premium_icon Rocky dad to jump on the back of a bull for the first time

    News The event is raising money for the Black Dog Ball

    CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

    premium_icon CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

    News Emergency services employees' names join list of those recognised