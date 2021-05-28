Unwanted anniversary: Family’s grief 12 months after crash

The aunt of a 21-year-old killed in a horror crash on Fatality Free Friday has revealed how their lives were irrevocably altered by her niece's death.

Emily Barnett was driving to Gladstone to pick up her mail with a friend when a truck collided with her RAV4 on the Bruce Highway on May 29 last year.

In a tragic twist her uncle Leyland Barnett - a well-known driving instructor in Rockhampton who had taught Emily to drive - had shared a post to his Facebook page that morning with the words: "Let's make it a Fatality Free Friday".

The family are now bracing themselves for the one-year anniversary of Emily's death, which aunt Davina Barnett said brings back painful memories of the day she was told her niece had died.

Emily Barnett with her aunt Davina. Picture: Supplied

"We were just in our house in the kitchen talking about what we were having for dinner when the phone rang," Ms Barnett said.

"When people say your world comes crashing down around you - you don't understand those words until it happens."

"You can't stand up, you're just in absolute shock."

Emily's good friend Emily Reid sustained critical injuries and the driver of the Mitsubishi Triton Peter William Martin, 57, also suffered life-threatening injuries.

He has since been charged with two counts of driving without due care and attention causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Emily Barnett with her aunt Davina and cousins. Picture: Supplied

Ms Barnett said since the crash they have not been able to celebrate any of the birthdays or holidays they once did as a family.

"The impact of her death has just rippled and ripped us all apart," she said.

"We haven't celebrated anything for the last 12 months, we haven't been together as family, the grief, the sadness has just ripped us apart."

Emily Barnett with her little cousin. Picture: Supplied

"It's horrible to think an anniversary can be so unwanted."

Today for Fatality Free Friday, the Barnetts will journey out to the crash site where they have erected a billboard which Ms Barnett said she hoped would remind motorists to "drive how you want others to drive".

"The keys to road safety are in your hands," she said.

"As soon as you pick up those keys, think of your loved ones and think how you would want other drivers to drive."

The billboard honouring Emily Barnett and other victims of road trauma has been erected on the Bruce Hwy at Midgee.

It's an important message this year as the state grapples to keep its devastating road toll at 102.

The Wide Bay Burnett area has recorded the state's worst road deaths toll this year with 19 deaths in the first five months of 2021 - 11 more than the same period last year.

"We haven't been able to identify any single cause in relation to these incidents," Acting Superintendent Anne Vogler said.

"But we are leading that statistic which is not one we're comfortable with."

Supt Vogler said at least once a week officers in her region were being called to serious road accidents, which had long-lasting consequences for everyone involved.

"It's not just lives lost, it's the families that have been destroyed," she said.

"And it's not only people who know the deceased, it's the people that survive that have to live with this as well."

"It's frustrating because we are doing a lot of work with road safety."

Supt Vogler said she had seen more drivers on the region's roads after Covid restrictions eased and urged people to be patient.

"Every decision made on the road is one that counts, whether that be driving while you are fatigued, or having another drink before you get behind the wheel," she said.

"These are decisions which may ultimately cost your life or someone else's."

