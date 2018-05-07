Up and coming female farmers make journey to Beef Australia

YOUNG Ruby Ticehurst and Milly Sutherland have made the trek all the way from Inverell to Rockhampton with their Charolais in tow.

The girls, aged 16 and 15, are among the 16 students and 13 head of cattle from the interstate MacIntyre High School show team.

It's the first and only time the country girls will get the chance to head to Beef Australia with their school, with the event only taking place every three years.

Both coming from cattle farming backgrounds, the girls are hoping this expo will give people a chance to better understand the industry they work in while also providing future work opportunities.

"This only happens, as you know, every three years so it's massive for us, we only get to go with the school once so next time we'll have to go by ourselves or with our own stud,” Ruby said.

"Some people think it's cruel what we do, but the cattle are happy, they get fed and they are well looked after .

"They have paddock, they've got grain and they're clean and they love being shown.”

It's a special moment for both girls who have a special connection with the cattle they show.

Showing cattle with the school since Year 7, the girls say they "live and breathe” cattle.

"We do agricultural studies, so we do rural operations and learn about plants, animals, the beef industry and what we can do career-wise,” Ruby said.

"We have red Charolais and white Charolais and we do have some Murray greys as well, all of them are bred by us,” Milly added.

"We break in all the cattle ourselves and we have about 150 acres for the cattle. We wean and do all of the cattle work ourselves.”

For some of the Charolais it will be their first show, with some calves only eight months old.

"We don't get to spend a lot of time with a beast if it's a steer because they get killed eventually, but if it's a heifer we stay with them the whole way through,” Ruby said.

"You do go through a few beasts and you do get connected to them.

"Some of the cattle it's their first show, some are eight months old so they pretty much just got weaned off their mothers.”

Milly who comes from an Angus breeding background said Beef Australia had proved a great experience already with the girls getting a chance to network and educate others on cattle.

"It's great because you can teach people where their food comes from,” Milly said.

"It's very important to know where your food comes from.”

"We also want to get some career opportunities out of this, we would love to network and meet people.”