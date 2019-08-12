Up close and personal: Take a snap with the Melbourne Cup
HERE'S your chance to get up close and personal with the Lexus Melbourne Cup.
On a tour of the nation, the iconic trophy will arrive in Rockhampton this week in time for a special luncheon hosted at the city's Callaghan Park by LiveBetter Community Services.
As Victoria Racing Club celebrates 100 years of the three-handled design, the tour celebrates the heroes and stories from the club's 158-year-old Melbourne Cup race.
An 18-carat gold trophy, the Melbourne Cup's arrival aims to engage councils, schools, hospitals, aged-care facilities and racing groups to raise funds for local causes.
Rockhampton's luncheon will be held on Thursday from 11am.
Tickets cost $25 a person, which includes a two-course meal and a complimentary drink on arrival in addition to live entertainment - not to forget a photo opportunity with the cup.
LiveBetter Queensland head of services Joanne Paringatai said the profits raised would be donated to the Rockhampton Horse Riding for the Disabled Association Inc.
"As a service provider for aged care, mental health and people living with disability, LiveBetter is thrilled to have developed an inclusive community event that brings everyone together for a good cause,” she said.
If you would like to purchase a ticket, phone Rockhampton Jockey Club on 07 4937 4000 or LiveBetter on 1800 580 580.
For more information on the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup tour, visit www.melbourne cuptour.com.au.