Up close and personal: Take a snap with the Melbourne Cup

The 2019 Melbourne Cup is visiting Rockhampton this week. DANIEL POCKETT

HERE'S your chance to get up close and personal with the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

On a tour of the nation, the iconic trophy will arrive in Rockhampton this week in time for a special luncheon hosted at the city's Callaghan Park by LiveBetter Community Services.

As Victoria Racing Club celebrates 100 years of the three-handled design, the tour celebrates the heroes and stories from the club's 158-year-old Melbourne Cup race.

An 18-carat gold trophy, the Melbourne Cup's arrival aims to engage councils, schools, hospitals, aged-care facilities and racing groups to raise funds for local causes.

Rockhampton's luncheon will be held on Thursday from 11am.

Tickets cost $25 a person, which includes a two-course meal and a complimentary drink on arrival in addition to live entertainment - not to forget a photo opportunity with the cup.

LiveBetter Queensland head of services Joanne Paringatai said the profits raised would be donated to the Rockhampton Horse Riding for the Disabled Association Inc.

"As a service provider for aged care, mental health and people living with disability, LiveBetter is thrilled to have developed an inclusive community event that brings everyone together for a good cause,” she said.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, phone Rockhampton Jockey Club on 07 4937 4000 or LiveBetter on 1800 580 580.

For more information on the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup tour, visit www.melbourne cuptour.com.au.