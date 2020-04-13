Up-ended season won’t stop local footy star

FIRED UP: Glenmore Bulls senior play Tim Higgins is raring to take to the field alongside his old-time club.

FIRED UP: Glenmore Bulls senior play Tim Higgins is raring to take to the field alongside his old-time club.

SITTING the 2020 AFLQ season out for the foreseeable future was not exactly the year Timothy Higgins envisioned upon his return to the Glenmore Bulls from Port Douglas last year.

However, despite COVID-19 restrictions forcing his beloved game into an indefinite suspension, the senior coach and player remains hopeful to once again return to the field he knows so well – whenever that may be.

His desire to return to his former club, he admitted, was inspired by a lacklustre 2019 season for the Bulls which saw the squad finish bottom of the ladder and win only one game.

“After seeing how the boys were going and seeing them struggle last year, it was a bit of incentive to come back and help them start playing some good footy. I wanted to see them get some wins that I know they deserve.”

While the lights may have gone out at Stenlake Park for now, Mr Higgins is determined not to let the momentum of an impressive pre-season and new game style slip.

“We had one of the better pre-seasons I’ve seen from the club, so for all the handwork the boys put in and to then be told we’ve got to sit around and wait for a few months, it’s definitely been a bit disappointing.”

But like so many other sporting codes the club has found itself getting creative with solutions to keep the playing group fit.

“It’s been a bit tricky; we sort of had to think outside the box in forms of keeping in touch with all the players and staying on top of our fitness. And trying to keep morale up really,” he said.

“Brendan Forde came up with the idea to jump on an app called Strava which keeps track of your running. He’s been putting up weekly challenges and pushing the others in that regard

To really the boys both accountable and competitive, Mr Higgins said a weekly leader board – and one standout winner – had even been established.

“Jayren Willie is back from the Gold Coast and he’s been absolutely smoking everyone. It’s been interesting trying to do it on your own. I’ve pulled the joggers on a little bit more than usual. It’s been good to get out of the house and get ourselves ready for when the season returns,” he said.

Mr Higgins hopes to see the game return at some point and has no issue whether the season may be shortened due to current world events.

“From my understanding we’re still trying to get a 10-game season away. We’ll play each team twice and then I think, maybe a round-robin before the season starts.”

“To be honest we’re happy to do whatever. If we get to play 5 games for the year, then that’s 5 more than zero.”

He said the squad intends to make an impact this season and deliver a manic game style

“We’ve been pretty big on our pressure around the ball and our run and spread. So, if we can play a strong fast game, I think that’ll put us in pretty good stead for the season.”

An official start date for AFL Queensland’s season, however, still remains in limbo.

AFLQ CEO Dean Warren last week confirmed round 1 is scheduled to kick off early next month.

Due to the unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, game officials would continue to monitor federal regulations .