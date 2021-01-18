Up to 10 persons involved in three car pile up in Rocky

11AM; A three car crash was reported at 10.45am on Monday morning near Storage King, 522 Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

Reports from the scene indicate up to 10 patients were involved and all self extricated.

It is understood one 33 year-old woman had a leg laceration and hit her head.

Two persons were transported to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance.

The accident is not blocking traffic.

It was been reported the vehicles are on the median strip.