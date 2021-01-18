Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motoring

Up to 10 persons involved in three car pile up in Rocky

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 11:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

11AM; A three car crash was reported at 10.45am on Monday morning near Storage King, 522 Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

Reports from the scene indicate up to 10 patients were involved and all self extricated.

It is understood one 33 year-old woman had a leg laceration and hit her head.

Two persons were transported to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance.

The accident is not blocking traffic.

It was been reported the vehicles are on the median strip.

north rockhampton crash qas. ambulance rockhampton crash three car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Premium Content GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Gardening Check out the column from Neil Fisher this week

        Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        Premium Content Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        News ‘All the stallholders are following me over and there are lots of new ones...

        Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Premium Content Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s view.

        ‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

        Premium Content ‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

        Crime Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was drinking alcohol