Up to 100mm rain forecast for the week

Central Queensland residents are being told to settle in for a rainy few days, with some areas expected to cop a significant drenching.

A WET and wild start to the week will continue through coming days.

Rain is again forecast to dampen the region for the better part of the week, reaching as far west as Emerald right through to Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, some areas, including Blackwater and Springsure, could even record up to 50-100mm until Tuesday.

BOM meteorologist Peter Markworth said the storm system would remain firmly planted over the region, with persistent showers and thunderstorms set to soak the widespread area each day.

“We could see anywhere between 5mm up to 20mm each day, peaking on Wednesday, then as we go towards the weekend, we’ll see potential rainfall start to drop off,” he said.

It is possible the wet weather could ease on Friday, however the latest BOM forecast shows a 40-60 per cent chance of showers returning on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are predicted to sit around the mid 30s for areas of Springsure, Clermont, Blackwater, Emerald and Biloela.

He said while coastal areas would experience a slight drop in temperature compared to their inner-west counterparts, the mercury would still sit around 1-2 degrees above recorded averages.

“Afternoon storms may restrict temperatures to be a few degrees lower, much like any areas slightly closer to the coast,” he said.

Residents are warned that flash flooding could occur in some areas, however no significant floods are forecast to impact the region.

He said the category 2 cyclone north of New Caledonia was unlikely to impact the CQ area’s overall weather including wind strength, rainfall or ocean swells.