VIDEO: Up to 20 shots fired in village, police took cover

UPDATE, 11.30am: Residents from six households at Dunoon have been asked to leave their homes while police investigate last night's shooting incident.

Acting Superintendent Susan Johnston from the Richmond Police District, said police were still canvassing the area to confirm whether more people are in need of support.

"They are quite upset, understandably," she said

"We have offered the best support that we can and as soon as they can go back, we will be more than happy to facilitate to help them go back."

The police superintendent said people were quite close to being hurt last night.

"When someone is using a shotgun, yes, we had police taking cover behind police vehicles, when vehicles were shot.

"We had people who were in the houses when shots were going through the windows. It was quite serious".

It is estimated there were 15 to 20 shots fired by the man, who is a Dunoon resident, she said.

It is also alleged the man never left Raywood St during the ordeal.

The man was apprehended about 12.30am this morning.

Sup Johnston said the 64 year-old male is currently in hospital getting medical attention of an unrelated health condition.

"He is assisting us with enquires," she said.

"He was previously known to police, but not for this type of matter, and once he is cleared by hospital, he'll be assisting us further, so we can get to the bottom of why this incident occurred ."

The police superintendent said Dunoon residents can expect police activity in the area for the time being.

"As we examine forensically what's happened, we investigate and we take statements, that police presence is nothing to be worried about."

"People can go to Dunoon, the restriction is only at Raywood Drive".

The man is at least facing possible firearm and intimidation-related offences.

UPDATE, 10am: Lismore police are preparing to address the media after a horror shooting incident at Dunoon overnight.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector, Susie Johnston, will provide an update on the situation this morning.

More to come.

Original story: The small and placid village of Dunoon was rocked by a street shooting incident last night.

The night of terror ended up with police arresting a man after a complex operation where officers were shot at.

Richmond Police District operatives were called to Dunoon, about 20km north of Lismore, in Northern NSW, at about 9pm on Saturday, March 6.

They were following reports of shots fired at a home on Rayward Road.

While route to the scene, police received reports of more shots fired at two separate homes on Rayward Road, and another on Duncan Road.

Residents of the properties were home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

While investigating the incidents, officers heard more shots fired in the area.

A police operation commenced, and a perimeter was established.

A short time later, shots were fired at a police vehicle, causing significant damage.

Specialist units were deployed to assist in the operation, which included officers attached to the Tactical Response Unit, negotiators, Police Rescue, and the Dog Unit.

They were also assisted by Queensland Pol Air.

Following further inquiries, a 63-year-old man was arrested by police at a property on Rayward Road at around midnight.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he is assisting police with their inquiries.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to and during the incident is now underway.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.