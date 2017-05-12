Up to 200mm expected to drench Capricornia next week

A 'SIGNIFICANT' rainfall event is headed for Central Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology have confirmed.

Rockhampton BOM duty observer Benj Blunt this morning confirmed forecasters say there is a significant upper low developing with a surface trough expected to move into western Queensland on Wednesday.

Mr Blunt said shower and storm activity will ramp up through Central Queensland on Thursday with shower and rain activity to impact much of the east and central interior of the state.

The BOM total forecast rainfall outlook for the next eight days shows widespread falls for Central Queensland with the Rockhampton region forecast to receive between 50-200mm.

Further inland from Rockhampton, areas such as Biloela, Emerald and Blackwater are expected to receive at least 150mm while further west in areas such as Longreach, totals could reach 50-100mm.

Mr Blunt said BOM forecasters would be monitoring the system closely with more detailed information expected over the weekend.

Eight day rainfall forecast. Melanie Plane

AgForce Central Queensland regional manager Sharon Howard said the rain event would be 'absolutely welcomed' by local farmers.

"There has been heavy rainfall in the region from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie but there are large patches west and south of the Rockhampton region that missed out on that rain and were hanging out for it,” Ms Howard said.

"Those areas are drying out every quickly and heading into winter, fill in rain like what is predicted would be absolutely welcome.”