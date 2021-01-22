Up to $2500 available to Qld secondary, tertiary students

Each year, the Queensland Country Women’s Association offers a range of bursaries to assist secondary and tertiary students to continue their studies.

Areas of study currently include agriculture and rural topics, hospitality, photography, music, dance, textiles, and medical.

Applications for this year’s QCWA bursaries close January 31, 2021.

More information and applications form can be found at https://www.qcwa.org.au/Student-Bursaries

RURAL STUDIES

The Ruth Fairfax Memorial Bursary – Two of these Bursaries, worth $2500 each, are awarded annually to students under the age of 25 whose permanent home address is in Queensland, who has received an offer for tertiary study and intends to pursue a course with major rural content.

MUSIC & DANCE

The Audrey J Hoskin Music Bursaries, to the value of $1000 each, are awarded each year to students who are dedicated in their pursuit of a musical career (either vocal or instrumental) and who have planned programs of study.

The Mallalieu Home Foundation Trust Scholarships are awarded annually. Up to four scholarships may be awarded to music students attending and studying music at the Conservatorium etc.

ACADEMIC STUDIES

Billie Maykin Memorial Bursaries, to the value of $500 each, are offered annually to secondary or tertiary students who are academically able but, because of financial circumstances, would not otherwise complete their studies.

State P HOTOGRAPHY Bursary, to the value of $500 is offered annually to assist a tertiary student who is academically able but because of financial circumstances, would not otherwise complete a tertiary level course.

REGIONAL LOCATIONS

QCWA Pioneer Division is offering an annual bursary of $1,000 to a student whose home address is within the area covered by Pioneer Division (Collinsville and Bowen to the North, Marlborough to the South and West to Nebo, as well as Mackay District). Applications are invited from students who are undertaking tertiary studies and who could be experiencing financial difficulties. The bursary is to be administered by the QCWA State Executive Board. Both male and female students are welcome to apply.

MEDICAL STUDIES