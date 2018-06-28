Menu
Up to 40mm of rain forecast across six days

Emma Clarke
by
28th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:19 AM

UP to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in Ipswich between today and early next week.

Patchy showers that moved over the city on Wednesday are expected to clear slightly on Friday before more showers are forecast on the weekend.

Temperatures will peak at just 21C today with a shower or two expected in the morning and afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Friday but more showers are forecast on Saturday, right through until at least Tuesday.

Up to 40mm is expected to fall in the city between Thursday and early next week.

The heaviest falls will be on Monday, when 10mm is expected, and Tuesday, with up to 25mm forecast.

Day time temperatures will be sightly cooler than normal, peaking at 21C on Thursday and 26C on Friday, then cooling off to 21C again for the working week.

Overnight minimums will be slightly above average, between 8C and 12C.

bom ipswich weather rain winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

