Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

Rainfall is expected to hit Central Queensland next week, with towns such as Emerald due to receive up to 10mm on Tuesday. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that up to 50mm of rain could hit Rockhampton next week.

It has been particularly dry across Central Queensland in the past month, with many towns shivering through another winter dry spell.

However, with the warmer temperatures returning for Central Queensland, the rain is set to be a welcome relief for farmers.

"We're going to see a big upper trough over the southern half of the state,” BoM's meteorologist David Crock said.

"It should produce a fairly extensive rain band across the south eastern corner of the state south of Mackay and Moranbah, which includes Rockhampton.

"Tuesday and Wednesday next week is when it peaks.

WET WEATHER: A four-day rainfall forecast for Central Queensland next week. Bureau of Meteorology

"It looks quite promising for pretty widespread rainfall totals of maybe 20-50mm.”

The rain will also be bringing back another cold snap with temperatures expected to drop as the rain clears on Thursday.

"Behind the rain we'll see a dry air mass move in, which is where it could get cold again,” Mr Crock said.

"When the air gets dry, such as it did at the start of the week, that's when you get cold mornings.

"There will be a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere and that gets air moving upwards which forms rain.

"The big upper trough will move up from the southern ocean and kick off the rain band on Tuesday.

"When the rain clears we will then see the surface trough move through and a return of dry air and cool mornings.”

Most of the rain is expected to remain around the Central Highlands and coastal areas, with a small chance western towns like Longreach could see some showers.

There are also models that suggest the rain could travel down through the Burnett region, from Emerald to Roma or further south of Central Queensland.

Despite the rain hotspots being "hard to nail down this far out”, Central Queensland towns can expect to get at least a couple of millimetres next week.

According to weather mapping, Emerald could be looking at 10mm on Tuesday.