Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Up to 80 workers have been suspended from Anglo American's Dawson mine.
Up to 80 workers have been suspended from Anglo American's Dawson mine.
Business

Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

Melanie Plane
9th Jun 2020 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 80 Central Queensland mine workers are out of a job today after Anglo American made changes at its Dawson Mine.

Anglo American confirmed one shovel fleet, one excavator fleet and associated services would be suspended from this month.

Some disgruntled workers took to social media to vent their frustration over the move, claiming it was mainly labour hire workers that were sacked.

In a statement this afternoon, Anglo American said it would defer some production activities at the Central Queensland mine, to respond to 'deteriorating metallurgical coal prices' that have followed COVID-19 market impacts in customer countries and economies.

The mining giant said Dawson Mine sold a wide range of coking coal products, and to ensure the mine could respond to market circumstances, some 'swing' production activities that could only be economically justified at higher metallurgical coal prices would be deferred.

Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business CEO Tyler Mitchelson said Dawson Mine employed more than 1550 people and made a significant contribution to local and regional communities and economies.

"It's important that we take these steps to ensure the mine's ongoing viability in the current challenging market circumstances," he said.

More Stories

anglo american coal industry coronavirus dawson mine metallurgical coal mining industry mining job losses
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Second stage of Cedric Archer Park lagoon works begin

        premium_icon Second stage of Cedric Archer Park lagoon works begin

        Community Tenders have been released for the landscaping and irrigation works

        Dog attack victim thanks those who helped her recovery

        premium_icon Dog attack victim thanks those who helped her recovery

        Letters to the Editor Diana Wode was attacked by a dog earlier this year and suffered injuries all over...

        How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

        premium_icon How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

        News Lower home insurance premiums are another bonus for eligible CQ homeowners.

        Crash blocks highway through Rockhampton

        premium_icon Crash blocks highway through Rockhampton

        News Emergency services worked quickly to restore the flow of traffic after the road was...