UPADTE: Man in hospital after fire breaks out in vehicle

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Photo: Zizi Averill

UPDATE, 10AM: Paramedics have transported a man to hospital in a stable condition with a minor burn.

INITIAL: Emergency services remain on scene at a garage in North Rockhampton after a fire broke out inside a man's car.

About 9am, emergency services were called to reports of a car fire inside a garage at a private residence on Quarrion Ct, Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest the fire started in the centre consol.

The owner had extinguished the fire prior to emergency services arrival.

Paramedics are treating the owner for minor burns to the finger.

More to come.