The incident on Derby and Denison Street.
News

Update: 10 assessed at scene of school bus and van crash

Timothy Cox
11th Jun 2021 4:20 PM
Update 4.20pm: None of the people involved in the crash at the intersection of Denison Lane and Derby Street required hospitalisation.

Paramedics treated eight children and two adults at the scene.

There were no major injuries.

Initial 3.40pm: At least five people have reportedly been injured and a major Rockhampton CBD intersection has been shut down after a school bus and van collided on Friday afternoon.

Initial reports suggest a minibus carrying primary school children collided with a mini-van at the intersection of Denison Lane and Derby Street in the Rockhampton CBD.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to secure the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are working to assess up to 10 people, including children as young as six.

Early indications suggest two people have head injuries, some have bloody noses, and others are being assessed for shock.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all injuries appear to be minor.

The van driver, understood to be in his or her 30s, was said to have had a head injury.

The crash has blocked both lanes of Derby Street.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

