UPDATE: 13 yo questioned over knife and flashing allegations

UPDATE Sunday 8.10am: A 13-year old boy is being interviewed by Rockhampton police after he reportedly exposed himself to people approaching the Glenmore School Saturday afternoon.

Members of the public, who were visiting the school for a function, called police after he was spotted in an underpass, reportedly also wielding a knife.

3.40pm: Rockhampton police acted quickly to take a teen into custody after it was reported he was exposing himself and had a knife on his person.

Parents at Glenmore High School were enjoying a school function when they reported the person was under a nearby pathway.

Police took him into custody on Yaamba Rd around 3.30pm, therefore the school didn’t go into lockdown.