UPDATE: 16 fire crews battled fire near Yeppoon properties

6AM: SIXTEEN fire crews fought a blaze billowing smoke in Yeppoon yesterday after it broke out over several properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to an area between Tanby Rd, Taroomball and Hidden Valley Rd, Hidden Valley about 8.45am.

Crews battled the fire for more than seven hours before managing to contain the northern side of the fire around 3.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire had jumped containment lines on the northern side which crews were monitoring.

Yesterday afternoon, the spokesperson said crews were working to contain the southern side of the fire.

As at 6pm, there were still 16 crews on scene and a spokesperson said they would patrol throughout the night.

Although the fire was burning near properties, none were under threat yesterday evening.

4PM: MORE fire crews have been called to a fire burning near Yeppoon after it broke out this morning over several properties.

A QFES spokesperson said 16 crews were on scene fighting a blaze between Tanby Rd, Taroomball and Hidden Valley Rd, Hidden Valley which had jumped containment lines.

The spokesperson said crews completed a fire break on the northern side of the fire and were now in action to contain the southern side.

The fire had reportedly jumped the northern side of the containment lines and was burning in an inaccessible area.

Crews were still on scene and monitoring the blaze.

Meanwhile, a shipping container fire in Glendale was put out this afternoon.

A spokesperson said four crews attended the fire after a big pile of tires in the container caught alight.

2PM: THIRTEEN fire crews are fighting a blaze near properties in the Yeppoon area as plumes of smoke billow.

The blaze broke out between Tanby Rd, Taroomball and Hidden Valley Rd, Hidden Valley about 8.45am.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews are still working to contain the blaze more than five hours on.

A QFES spokeswoman said there are properties in the area, though the fire doesn't pose any threat at this time.

Residents have been asked to close their windows as smoke may affect residents near Hidden Valley Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The fire comes as two crews work to contain a separate shipping container fire at Glendale.

A QFES spokeswoman said a grass fire has broken out after a big pile of tyres, apparently in the shipping container, caught alight about 1pm.

Firefighters were putting in fire breaks to control the blaze as of 1.30pm.

There were initially three crews on scene, though only two remain.

Both fires are developing situations, more information to follow.