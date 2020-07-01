Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mount Morgan.
Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mount Morgan.
Breaking

UPDATE: 5 in hospital while fireys continue to battle blaze

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
1st Jul 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9AM: Five people have been taken to hospital, with firefighters working hard to contain a house fire in Mount Morgan.

According to a QFES spokesperson, the fire has been contained to the structure on Bridge St, and crews are working to contain the fire further inside.

The spokesperson said there had been a partial structure collapse to one side of the building.

Five fire crews are currently on scene and Ergon Energy have been called to attend.

Four adults and one child have been taken to Mount Morgan Hospital for precautionary measures.

INITIAL: Fire crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Mt Morgan.

About 7.50am, firefighters were called to multiple reports of “thick black smoke” coming from a house on Bridge St.

One crew has arrived on scene and three more are on the way.

Reports suggest it is a timbre house with multiple gas bottles at rear and solar panels on the roof.

Reports also suggest the house is “fully involved” and firefighters are not able to enter.

All persons are believed to be out of the house.

house fire mount morgan
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        premium_icon Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        Crime The 39 year old suffered soft tissue injuries to her right foot, right collarbone, abdomen and cervical and lumbar spine.

        OPINION: The key to driving Rocky’s regional growth

        premium_icon OPINION: The key to driving Rocky’s regional growth

        News New research reveals Brisbanites would likely move to Mackay over Rocky if they...

        BREAKING: Rider injured in after-dark motorbike crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Rider injured in after-dark motorbike crash

        Breaking Emergency services are attending the scene.

        Rocky woman’s mission to combat domestic violence

        premium_icon Rocky woman’s mission to combat domestic violence

        Crime New early intervention programs aim to prevent further victims.