UPDATE: Accused abductor 'planned to take Rocky teen to Sydney'

UPDATE 2.45PM: Police have charged a NSW man after he allegedly formed an online relationship with a 15-year-old Rockhampton region girl and made plans to transport her interstate.

It will be alleged Jordan Brian Pancione, 24, made contact with the girl via Facebook when he resided in South Australia and had been attempting to persuade her to visit him.

It will be further alleged that sometime around June 5 the man drove from Sydney to Rockhampton where he picked up the girl who had gone missing from home and drove to a nearby location.

Police located the man and girl yesterday along Emu Park Road.

Police said the man had allegedly made plans with the girl to take her back to Sydney, where he currently resides.

He was charged with abduction of a child under 16 and was remanded in custody today after appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

He will appear in court again on August 9.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliot, from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit, today thanked members of the public who were instrumental in assisting to locate the girl.

"Her family are very relieved this investigation came to a successful conclusion, and this could not have been done without community assistance,” Detective Senior Sergeant Elliot said.

"This incident serves as a timely reminder for parents to be extremely cautious when it comes to their children's activity on social media.

"The people you talk to online may not always be who they say they are.”

EARLIER: A FLURRY of phone calls yesterday afternoon alerted police to a missing Gracemere teenager who was walking with an older man along Emu Park Rd.

Police raced to the scene in Emu Park and found the girl, 15, who was the focus of a state-wide investigation.

Searches had also been conducted inter-state, including in Melbourne.

The teen, last seen at her Gracemere home early Monday, was allegedly with a 24-year-old man from NSW, who had travelled to the region.

Jordan Brian Pancione, 24, today appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count of abduction of a child under the age of 16.

He was remanded in custody and will re-appear on August 9.

Police will allege Pancione struck up a friendship with the teenager over social media.

At a media conference today, Rockhampton police Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliot thanked the community.

"We had a series of calls all come in at once,” Det Snr Sgt Elliot said.

"Previously we'd been getting calls in spits and spurts over the few days, but these all came in a flurry.”

Det Snr Sgt Elliot said the investigation was still looking into how long the pair had known each other on social media and their movements during the past few days.

"At this time of the year and in this weather, we were concerned,” he said.

He said the girl had been reported missing by her aunt and uncle, who she was living with.

Her parents and aunt and uncle were all relieved she had been found.

He said the alleged abduction served as a timely warning to Central Queensland parents about the potential dangers of social media for young people.

Parents should know what their children are doing and if anyone has concerns they should call police.